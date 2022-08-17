UrduPoint.com

Chinese Delegation Visits NACTA Headquarters

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Chinese delegation visits NACTA Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Director General, Ministry of Public Security (MPS) of Peoples' Republic of China, Gao Fei along with a delegation on Wednesday visited National Counter Terrorism Authority's (NACTA) Headquarters.

Muhammad Tahir Rai, National Coordinator, NACTA briefed the delegation on authority's contribution to counter terrorism and extremism, said a press release.

Rai emphasized the significance of cooperation in sharing expertise in counter terrorism domain.

Gao Fei appreciated the efforts of Pakistan in strengthening cooperation to combat terrorism and extremism.

Both sides expressed their resolve to work together to thwart designs of common enemies of Pakistan and China who want to disrupt China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

It was also agreed that the NACTA and Chinese NCTLGO shall work together to unearth and defeat hostile agencies and terrorists.

Related Topics

Pakistan China CPEC Gao

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasn ..

Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasnain's bowling action

2 hours ago
 Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b ..

Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b tranche

2 hours ago
 Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name ..

Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name on ECL

3 hours ago
 Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from t ..

Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th August 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.