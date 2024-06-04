Chinese Delegation Visits PU
Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 09:55 PM
A Chinese delegation, comprising Tong Tao, Li Dongdong and Ms Ai Wanqiao from Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Beijing, on Tuesday visited Punjab University (PU) Pakistan Study Centre (PSC)
Director PSC Prof Dr Naumana Kiran welcomed the guests and introduced to the faculty while the Chairman Department of Archaeology Dr Muhammad Hameed and students were also present.
The delegation was informed that the Institute of Belt & Road was established at PSC in association with Jiangsu Normal University, China, and scholars as well as student’s exchanges have taken place under this linkage. The delegation showed deep interest in the activities carried out by the centre, especially with Chinese institutes.
