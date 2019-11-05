Chinese delegation visits Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation of Beijing Academy of Sciences and Technology (BJAST) headed by Guo Guangsheng, President, BJAST along with representatives of Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) visited Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) on Tuesday

Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali welcomed the delegation and gave a detailed presentation about the university, its faculties and academic programs.

He also briefed the delegation regarding the ongoing collaboration between QAU and different Chinese Higher education Institutions including the mega project, China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre on Earth Sciences (CPJRC).

The President of Beijing Academy of Sciences and Technology (BJAST) urged the need to initiate collaborative research activities through faculty and student exchange program.

Both sides discussed different options to identify fields and forms of collaboration between the institutions to work together in future.

Dr. Muhammad Ishtiaq Ali, Director Academics, QAU was nominated as focal person from QAU side to coordinate with BJAST.

The meeting was also attended by the Dean Biological Sciences, QAU,Registrar, and senior faculty members of the University.