Chinese delegation visits TDAP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A high profile international Chinese delegation visited Trade Development of Pakistan(TDAP) here on Tuesday. The delegation comprised of 16 members from various different sectors like Agriculture, Solar Energy, Fertilizers and Transport.

The visit aimed to explore potential areas of investment and to further strengthen the economic ties between the two countries. Chinese delegation also met with the Chief Executive of TDAP Zubair Motiwala and Secretary Shehryar Taj and discussed investment opportunities and other matters related to trade.

Representatives from Shandong Nongda Fertilizer Technology, Shandong Hengyi Datong Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Technology Company Ltd, Shandong Industrial Equipment Installation Group, Shandong Pengzhou Plastic Industry, Shandong Pengzhou Hancheng New Energy Technology, Shandong Youhuo Network Technology, Shandong Qianse board Polymer Materials, Zhongludong (Shandong) Agricultural Technology Development, Shandong Juesheng New Energy Technology, Shandong Longguang Tianxu Solar Energy, Liangshan Fuqiang Sheng Freight Service and Shandong Zhongling Vehicle Manufacturing visited the Trade and Development Authority head office.

Chairman TDAP Zubair Motiwala also presented shields and traditional gifts of Ajraks to the members of delegation.