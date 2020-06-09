Chinese delegation visits WASA

A Chinese delegation on Tuesday visited Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faisalabad and held a meeting with MD WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry to discuss various development projects

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :A Chinese delegation on Tuesday visited Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faisalabad and held a meeting with MD WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry to discuss various development projects.

During the meeting, MD WASA said that WASA had set its priorities for provision of excellent service of water supply and sewerage.

He said that at present WASA was concentrating on installation of Eastern Waste Water Treatment Plant in addition to competition of French Water Supply Project phase-II.

Completion of these projects would help WASA redress consumers' complaints regarding water supply whereas farmers could also use treated waste water for irrigation of their lands and crops, he added.

He further said that eastern water treatment plant would have the capacity to treat 44 million gallon waste water on daily basis and this project would bring a revolution in agriculture sector as farmers would have irrigation water in a large quantity.

Similarly, French water supply project phase-II would also increase water supply capacity of WASA and this project would also help in reducing water supply related complaints at a maximum extent, he added.

Chinese delegation comprising of Liu Zhengjun and Zhang Ruyuan appreciated WASA plan and assured their full cooperation on behalf of their company in completion of WASA projects.