Chinese Delegation Vows To Boost Bilateral Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) An eight-member delegation from the Chinese province of Jiangsu police headed by Tan Yongsheng,

Deputy Director General of the Public Security Department, visited the Civil Secretariat here on

Wednesday and expressed the resolve to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman welcomed the delegates and conveyed good wishes

to them on behalf of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab.

The Chief Secretary said that the Chief Minister Punjab had sent a special message of good wishes

to the delegation. He said: “We value the relationship with China and are keen to increase the

partnership in education, health, environment and other fields.

He said the Punjab wants to benefit

from China's experience to control environmental pollution and smog.

Tan Yongsheng said that Punjab was the hub of economic activities. He mentioned that exchange

of delegations between the two friendly countries would promote bilateral cooperation. He also

appreciated the professionalism of the Punjab Police.

The delegation thanked the Chief Secretary Punjab for hospitality.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Mian Shakeel Ahmed informed the delegation about the measures

being taken for the security of Chinese nationals in the province. The delegation was also taken

to the tomb of Anarkali located in the Civil Secretariat.

