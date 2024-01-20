Open Menu

Chinese Deputy FM In Islamabad To Attend CPEC Joint Working Group Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2024 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Vice Foreign Minister of China Sun Weidong arrived here on Saturday to attend the 4th meeting of the CPEC-Joint Working Group on International Cooperation and Coordination.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on Sunday, a Foreign Office press release said.

Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi will co-chair the meeting with the Chinese vice foreign minister. During the visit, Sun Weidong is also expected to meet the senior leadership of the country.

