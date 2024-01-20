Chinese Deputy FM In Islamabad To Attend CPEC Joint Working Group Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Vice Foreign Minister of China Sun Weidong arrived here on Saturday to attend the 4th meeting of the CPEC-Joint Working Group on International Cooperation and Coordination.
The meeting is scheduled to be held on Sunday, a Foreign Office press release said.
Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi will co-chair the meeting with the Chinese vice foreign minister. During the visit, Sun Weidong is also expected to meet the senior leadership of the country.
Recent Stories
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24
LPG prices surge once again during winter season
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest member of armed robbers group3 minutes ago
-
PPP's 10-point transformative agenda vital to combat poverty, unemployment: Bilawal3 minutes ago
-
Five killed in armed attack at Ghotki village13 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested :hashish recovered23 minutes ago
-
Seminar titled "The Impact of Population on Economic Development" held23 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Govt College Kohat for election activities33 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured as tractor-trolley overturned33 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Shah, Ugandan PM discuss bilateral ties53 minutes ago
-
Two suspects injured in alleged police encounter on Karachi Super Highway53 minutes ago
-
SIFC installs 1MW solar power plant in Hunza district53 minutes ago
-
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections55 minutes ago
-
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb1 hour ago