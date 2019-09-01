UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Digital Economy To Flourish Thanks To 5G Technology

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 07:50 PM

Chinese digital economy to flourish thanks to 5G technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :China is expected to inject around 15.2 trillion Yuan (2.1 trillion US Dollars) into its digital economy from 5G technology between next year and 2025, said Wang Zhiqin, deputy director of the China academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

Wang said 5G technology is expected to help increase the added value of China's information industry by 3.

3 trillion yuan in the five-year period .

Meanwhile, it will contribute to a growth of 11.9 trillion yuan in the added value of industries including the internet of vehicles, manufacturing and healthcare, Global Times reported.

The 5G technology will provide key infrastructure for the development of China's digital economy, and the combination of 5G with artificial intelligence, big data and other technologies will revolutionize the form of the digital economy, Wang added.

Related Topics

Internet Technology China Vehicles 5G From Industry

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Estonian Am ..

22 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Malaysian Ambassado ..

22 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Dutch Ambassador

22 minutes ago

Cabinet forms committee to implement VP&#039;s dir ..

22 minutes ago

Spotlight set to shine on Jiu-Jitsu during Abu Dha ..

2 hours ago

Emirati female doctors complete 1.5 million volunt ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.