Chinese digital economy to flourish thanks to 5G technology

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :China is expected to inject around 15.2 trillion Yuan (2.1 trillion US Dollars) into its digital economy from 5G technology between next year and 2025, said Wang Zhiqin, deputy director of the China academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

Wang said 5G technology is expected to help increase the added value of China's information industry by 3.

3 trillion yuan in the five-year period .

Meanwhile, it will contribute to a growth of 11.9 trillion yuan in the added value of industries including the internet of vehicles, manufacturing and healthcare, Global Times reported.

The 5G technology will provide key infrastructure for the development of China's digital economy, and the combination of 5G with artificial intelligence, big data and other technologies will revolutionize the form of the digital economy, Wang added.