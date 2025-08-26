Chinese Diplomat Lauds Restoration Of Historical Buildings By Punjab Govt
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Government's restoration of historical buildings has garnered appreciation from Mr Wang, Second in Command Officer of Chinese Council General, during his visit to Poonch House and Bhagat Singh’s Gallery.
The diplomat along with his family also visited Sir Shadi Lal building and two galleries ( Sir Shadi Lal and Ghazi Ilm Din Shaheed Gallery), a DPR news release said on Tuesday.
Mr. Wang and others were warmly welcomed by Secretary price Control and Commodities Management Department Punjab Dr Ehsan Bhutta, Director Industries Muhammad Javaid and others.
The Chinese visitors were impressed by the meticulous conservation works and establishment of museum galleries showcasing the region's rich history and cultural heritage.
Dr Bhutta gave them an in-depth briefing on the historical, architectural and cultural significance of the galleries dedicated to Bhagat Singh, Court Room, and Ghazi Ilam Din Shaheed.
He also highlighted Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman's personal interest in restoring the buildings to their original grandeur.
Dr Bhutta underscored the Punjab Government's commitment to preserving its cultural legacy and promoting tourism, besides its efforts to foster international collaborations and showcase Pakistan's rich heritage to the world.
The Chinese diplomat appreciated the good work by the Punjab Government’s departments, including Industries, C&W, Archaeology, and Price Control and Commodities Management.
