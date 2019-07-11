Chinese Diplomat visits China Window cultural centre Peshawar

A prominent member of Islamabad based diplomatic team of People's Republic of China, Mr. Chen Wei has said, "while the Rashakai Special Economic Zone is going to attract a large number of entrepreneurs to invest their capitals for fruitful gains

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :A prominent member of Islamabad based diplomatic team of People's Republic of China, Mr. Chen Wei has said, "while the Rashakai Special Economic Zone is going to attract a large number of entrepreneurs to invest their capitals for fruitful gains, it will also generate thousands of job opportunities for the locals".

He said this while talking during his visit to China Window working in the historic city of Peshawar the first of its kind cultural centre, established under the patronage of the Islamabad based Chinese Embassy, said a press release issued here.

Mr. Chen Wei, accompanied by his colleagues from the embassy went round various galleries of the China Window.

While referring to CPEC, Mr. Chen Wei said, it is the earnest desire of the Chinese Ambassador, His Excellency, Mr. Yao Jing to make the outcomes of the project visible to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

We feel highly pleased to mention that six huge projects under CPEC are being implemented in this province of Pakistan.

The Pak-China Friendship, he said, is a part of times old brotherhood between both the nations and the speed with which, they are becoming closer to each other, reflects the strength of their mutual bonds of relationships.

Responding to a point, Mr. Chen Wei said, the CPEC carries with it means of socio-economic development which not only will help maintaining peace and stability but would also strengthen bonds of relationships by offering trade and business development opportunities to various countries of the region.

He also welcomed the initiatives originating from China Window to further promoting friendly relationships between China and Pakistan and said, "it will indeed prove especially helpful to having better access to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially the Peshawarites".

The level of its popularity gained during the short span of time, ever-since it was established almost a year back is also appreciable. While referring to various proposals especially holding essay writing competitions from the forum of China Window, the distinguished guest said, it truly will be a very worthwhile initiatives.