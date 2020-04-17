UrduPoint.com
Chinese Doctors Leave Today After Sharing Expertise With Pakistan To Help Fight COVID-19

Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:57 PM

Chinese doctors leave today after sharing expertise with Pakistan to help fight COVID-19

The team of Chinese doctors was on a two-week long visit to Pakistan to share their expertise to contain Coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2020) Chinese doctors’ team will leave for China today after sharing their expertise and meeting various Govt officials and visiting various areas to help Pakistan fighting pandemic.

According to the National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC), the team was on a two weeks long visit to Pakistan and provided timely and valuable assistance during this time to deal, overcome and mitigate COVID19 challenges.

Pakistan, China relationship has proved test of time once again during critical timings once world was facing Covid-19 challenges.

China not only looked after Pakistani students in Wuhan but also provided necessary medical assistance on emergency basis for containment of COVID-19

A team of Chinese experts (Doctors) visited Pakistan to share their experiences of recently fighting covid19 in China.

The team met doctors, Govt & health officials in Islamabad, Rawalpindi & Karachi, Lahore.

China provided critical medical supplies including 529924 N95 Masks, 33744 Protective suits/cover all, testing kits 10000, 1558379 medical masks, 36 ventilators, 180 thermometer, 100 thermal scanners, 24900 gloves, 59376 goggles, 10000 litres sanitizers and 1442 kg non-woven fabric for making protective suits.

For Gilgit-Baltistan, special effort was made and medical supplies sent to GB at Khunjrab included 5 ventilators, 200000 face mask, 2000 N95 masks, 2000 testing kits, 2000 protective suits. Pakistan Army helicopters were flown to get these to various parts of GB.

