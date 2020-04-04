Chinese doctors meet Dr Yasmin Rashid

An eight-member delegation of Chinese doctors called on Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid at the King Edward Medical University here on Saturday

The Chinese delegation comprised Head of Chinese Medical Team Mamengui, Li Fengson, Ludong Mi, Song Yuanlun, Envernasi Rola, Xeng li, Meng Kenren and Liovoyen Li.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Barrister Nabeel Awan, Special Secretary Silwat Saeed, Incharge Corona Experts Advisory Group Mehmud Shaukat, Vice Chancellor KEMU Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, CEO Mayo Hospital Asad Aslam Khan, Dean Children Hospital Prof Masood Sadiq, Chief Planning Officer SHME Abdul Haq Bhatti and senior officials of the department were also present.

The Minister welcomed the Chinese team to Pakistan. Secretary PSH department Capt (R) Usman Younis gave a presentation on Punjab situation, strategies adopted, challenges and way forward on control and treatment of corona virus.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said: "Pakistan and China enjoy a special friendship. At this time of crisis, it is very important for us to learn from China. China has made a remarkable achievement by effectively controlling the pandemic", she added.

"On our part, we are utilizing all resources to control the spread of corona virus and learn from their experience," she said and added that in a very short time, 1000-bedded hospital had been prepared in Punjab. "We can control the pandemic by smart decisions for which national unity required to control the pandemic", she observed.

The minister said that Punjab had started learning best practices in case detection,prevention and clinical management from the Chinese experts on COVID-19.

The Chinese team appreciated the measures taken by the Punjab government.