Chinese Embassy Condemns Peshawar Blast
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Embassy of China in Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in a mosque at Peshawar Police Lines and extended condolences to the Pakistani people.
"We feel deeply grieved and pay our deepest condolences to the families of victims and injured of the tragedy," the Chinese embassy said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.