Chinese embassy contradicts news

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Embassy of People’s Republic of China on Wednesday contradicted the news, appearing in a section of media, involving the Chinese ambassador, and said it a fabricated news.

According to the spokesperson of the embassy of China, this was totally a fake news.

He said: “We express strong discontent to the irresponsible fabrication of false news involving the Chinese ambassador.”

He added the embassy had never had any contact with the guests and hosts of the programme.

The spokesperson said that the last time the ambassador met the Chief Minister Punjab, when he visited Lahore in September.

“The ambassador spoke highly of the development of Punjab Province and the governance of the local government, and has maintained positive and friendly interactions with CM,” the spokesperson said.