Open Menu

Chinese Embassy Contradicts News

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Chinese embassy contradicts news

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Embassy of People’s Republic of China on Wednesday contradicted the news, appearing in a section of media, involving the Chinese ambassador, and said it a fabricated news.

According to the spokesperson of the embassy of China, this was totally a fake news.

He said: “We express strong discontent to the irresponsible fabrication of false news involving the Chinese ambassador.”

He added the embassy had never had any contact with the guests and hosts of the programme.

The spokesperson said that the last time the ambassador met the Chief Minister Punjab, when he visited Lahore in September.

“The ambassador spoke highly of the development of Punjab Province and the governance of the local government, and has maintained positive and friendly interactions with CM,” the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Punjab China September Media Government

Recent Stories

12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed ..

12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..

28 minutes ago
 Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

3 hours ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdw ..

Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal

15 hours ago
 CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

15 hours ago
 Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peac ..

Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine

15 hours ago
 'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables c ..

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

15 hours ago
 Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup tit ..

Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan