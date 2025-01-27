Open Menu

Chinese Embassy Contradicts News Article

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Chinese embassy contradicts news article

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The embassy of China in Pakistan on Monday categorically said that China has always supported the construction of Gwadar Port and the development of Balochistan.

Chinese Embassy's spokesperson while replying on the article said, "We have noted that the recent article in The Guardian, allegedly quoted the remarks of a Chinese diplomat, which is completely untrue."

He said that the rhetoric and wording imposed is obviously not credible, lacking the basic understanding of China’s position.

The spokesperson said that the author’s practice of unilaterally fabricating false information without prior consent for an interview violates professional ethics and breaches basic respect for the common understanding.

He said that over the past year, with joint efforts of our two countries, series of positive progress has been made.

The spokesperson said, "In March last year, we provided US$100,000 in emergency cash assistance for disaster relief work in Balochistan."

In May, China transported 10,000 sets of solar lighting equipment to be distributed in Balochistan, he added.

"Similarly, in June, we handed over the Gwadar China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital and Gwadar desalination plant."

He said, "In July, we organized a media delegation from Balochistan to visit China while in August, 20,000 sets of health kits were distributed to Balochistan."

"In October, the new Gwadar International Airport was successfully completed and in November, we organized delegations from all walks of life in Gwadar to visit China."

He said that in December, outstanding Pakistani staff of the CPEC project, including those in Balochistan were awarded.

"The embassy will soon award Chinese Ambassador Scholarships to students in Balochistan University, Sardar Bahadur Khan University and Gwadar University," he added.

He said that those tangible achievements represent China’s determination and confidence for the development of Gwadar and Balochistan.

"We sincerely hope that China-Pakistan practical cooperation and livelihood projects can better benefit the local people."

