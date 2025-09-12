Open Menu

Chinese Embassy Delegation Briefed On NDMA’s Flood Response

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Chinese embassy delegation briefed on NDMA’s flood response

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) A delegation from the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, led by Chargé d’Affaires Shi Yuanqiang, visited the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) at National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) headquarters on Friday and attended a briefing on flood relief and response efforts.

Pak NDMA team provided a detailed overview of relief and response activities in affected regions during current monsoon.

NDMA, Chairman Lt General Inam Haider Malik highlighted the coordinated efforts with Provincial Governments and relevant Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), rescue & evacuation efforts as well as timely assistance under Prime Minister Relief Assistance.

Representatives from other NDMA wings outlined the capacity of NEOC including development of Disaster Early Warning (DEW), risk communication, anticipatory actions, local simulation exercises and engagement of relevant stakeholders for implementation of global best practices.

Shi Yuanqiang commended NDMA’s proactive measures in mitigating monsoon impacts, describing them as essential for protecting lives, livelihoods and enhancing Pakistan’s resilience to climate challenges.

He also expressed condolences for lives lost during floods and affirmed the cooperation with Government of Pakistan for flood affected areas.

