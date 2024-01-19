Open Menu

Chinese Embassy Delegation Visits Central Police Office

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Chinese embassy delegation visits Central Police Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The delegation of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Pakistan visited the Central Police Office (CPO) here and met with Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

The Additional Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other senior police officers were also present on the occasion, said a press release issued on Friday.

The delegation, under the leadership of the Chinese Consular, gifted protective equipment to the Islamabad Capital Police and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police on behalf of the People's Republic of China, for which the ICCPO thanked the Chinese Ambassador.

He told the delegation that the Islamabad Capital Police has taken several crucial measures for the security of the Chinese Embassy.

The delegation was also briefed about the establishment of the Special Protection Unit (SPU) of the Islamabad Capital Police.

ICCPO also expressed its gratitude to the People's Republic of China for organizing various training programs to increase the capacity building of police officials.

The Chinese delegation appreciated the efforts of the Government of Pakistan and the Islamabad Capital Police in ensuring the effective security of the citizens of the People's Republic of China in Pakistan.

Furthermore, the Chinese delegation affirmed that cooperation between Islamabad Capital Police and Beijing Police will be boosted in the future as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police China Beijing Nasir Government

Recent Stories

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like ..

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I ag ..

New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

19 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

20 hours ago
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

21 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

21 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

23 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

1 day ago
 Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan