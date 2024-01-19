Chinese Embassy Delegation Visits Central Police Office
Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The delegation of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Pakistan visited the Central Police Office (CPO) here and met with Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.
The Additional Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other senior police officers were also present on the occasion, said a press release issued on Friday.
The delegation, under the leadership of the Chinese Consular, gifted protective equipment to the Islamabad Capital Police and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police on behalf of the People's Republic of China, for which the ICCPO thanked the Chinese Ambassador.
He told the delegation that the Islamabad Capital Police has taken several crucial measures for the security of the Chinese Embassy.
The delegation was also briefed about the establishment of the Special Protection Unit (SPU) of the Islamabad Capital Police.
ICCPO also expressed its gratitude to the People's Republic of China for organizing various training programs to increase the capacity building of police officials.
The Chinese delegation appreciated the efforts of the Government of Pakistan and the Islamabad Capital Police in ensuring the effective security of the citizens of the People's Republic of China in Pakistan.
Furthermore, the Chinese delegation affirmed that cooperation between Islamabad Capital Police and Beijing Police will be boosted in the future as well.
