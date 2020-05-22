UrduPoint.com
Chinese Embassy Donates 8,000 Food Packages To Afghan Refugees

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 03:53 PM

Chinese embassy donates 8,000 food packages to Afghan refugees

The Embassy of China in Islamabad has donated 8,000 food packages for distribution among most vulnerable Afghan refugees, especially those who have been adversely affected due to current COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The Embassy of China in Islamabad has donated 8,000 food packages for distribution among most vulnerable Afghan refugees, especially those who have been adversely affected due to current COVID-19 pandemic.

In this regard, a ceremony was held in Embassy of China and participated by Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, Director General (Afghanistan) Foreign Office, Ambassador of China in Pakistan Yao Jing, Ambassador of Afghanistan Shakrullah Atif Mashal and other dignitaries, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The assistance has been made under China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Cooperation.

Earlier, the China Ambassador also donated 1500 food packages which were distributed among Afghan Refugees in the start of Holy month of Ramazan.

The food assistance has been donated on the request of Minister for SAFRON Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan that shows a gesture of brotherhood and solidarity with Afghan brothers in this difficult time.

The food packages will be distributed among deserving Afghan Refugees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Punjab.

The Minister for SAFRON appreciated the efforts and assistance of the Chinese Ambassador for Afghan Refugees with a note that cooperation and assistance towards the Afghan Refugees would continue in future as well and generous and selfless service in this regard with this Ministry and the Afghan refugees would always be remembered.

Afghan Ambassador also thanked the Chinese counterpart for extending generosity towards Afghan Refugees that will help them to cope with daily life in the lockdown situation.

