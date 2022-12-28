UrduPoint.com

Chinese Embassy Donates Rs 3.76m To PICS

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2022

Chinese Embassy donates Rs 3.76m to PICS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The Chinese Embassy donates Rs 3.76 million to Pakistan Institute of China Studies (PICS) of the Sargodha University for establishing 'Chinese Ambassador Scholarship' programme 2023.

According to a press release issued by the Sargodha University, the funding will be used to award scholarships to the most talented as well as promising needy students besides promoting Chinese language and cultural activities at the university.

Vice Chancellor of Sargodha University Prof Dr Qasir Abass appreciated the initiative of the Chinese Embassy and said that this goodwill gesture would create significant impact on lives of students and generate a healthy competition among students to win the award.

The vice chancellor said, in a short span of time, several initiatives had been taken to strengthen China Studies and linking the University with several Chinese institutions to ensure quality education and research.

Director Pakistan Institute of China Studies of Sargodha University Dr Fazal ur Rahman receivedthe cheque from Chinese Ambassador H E Nong Rong in the embassy.

