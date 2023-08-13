Open Menu

Chinese Embassy Felicitates Pakistani People On 'Independence Day'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan has congratulated all the Pakistani people around the world on 'Independence Day' to be celebrated on August 14 (tomorrow).

The embassy in a message on social media platform X, said, "May the spirit of freedom always shine. On the way to prosperity, China will always stand with Pakistan, China-Pakistan Dosti Zindabad."

