Chinese Embassy felicitates Pakistani people on 'Independence Day'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan has congratulated all the Pakistani people around the world on 'Independence Day' to be celebrated on August 14 (tomorrow).

The embassy in a message on social media platform X, said, "May the spirit of freedom always shine. On the way to prosperity, China will always stand with Pakistan, China-Pakistan Dosti Zindabad."