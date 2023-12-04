Chinese Embassy grants Rs 4m to Hazara University Mansehra

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan Monday extended a grant of Rs 4 million to the Department of Pakistan Studies at Hazara University Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan Monday extended a grant of Rs 4 million to the Department of Pakistan Studies at Hazara University Mansehra.

The funding is earmarked for a range of collaborative cultural and social projects, including the organization of traditional exhibitions featuring both Pakistani and Chinese heritage, the facilitation of educational workshops, and support for diverse research activities within the field of education.

According to the details, Ayesha Alam, the Head of the Department of Pakistan Studies, has played a pivotal role in securing this substantial grant through her efforts. Her achievement has been lauded not only by the university community but also by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Mohsin Nawaz, who expressed delight over the acquisition of the grant.

Dr. Nawaz commended Ayesha Alam's significant contributions to the university's development, particularly within the domain of Pakistan Studies.

He emphasized that her services are not only commendable but also serve as a model for emulation in other educational and research fields within the university.

The vice chancellor further stated that the funds provided by the Chinese Embassy will facilitate the execution of a variety of cultural programs, guest lectures, student exchanges, and the development of educational policies aligned with the mutual interests of Pakistan and China, specifically within the Department of Pakistan Studies.

It is noteworthy that the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad has maintained close ties with Hazara University's Department of Pakistan Studies over the past three years. This relationship has fostered bilateral collaborations in the realms of education, research, culture, and societal initiatives.