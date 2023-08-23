Chinese embassy hosts elaborate dinner in honour of religious scholars

The Chinese Embassy hosted a lavish dinner in honour of esteemed religious scholars, showcasing a bridge of cultural and religious understanding between the two nations the other day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Chinese Embassy hosted a lavish dinner in honour of esteemed religious scholars, showcasing a bridge of cultural and religious understanding between the two nations the other day.

Sharing his views, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr. Qibla Ayaz informed that during the reception, the delegation was welcomed warmly by the Chinese hosts, showcasing China's commitment to cultural exchange and diplomatic engagement.

He said the purpose of the visit was to promote religious dialogue and understanding between China and Pakistan.

The attendees engaged in discussions on various topics, including interfaith harmony, cultural exchange, and cooperation in areas of mutual interest, he added.

Dr. Qibla said the diverse group of religious leaders and scholars expressed their gratitude for the hospitality extended to them and conveyed their eagerness to enhance bilateral relations through dialogue and cooperation.

The delegation was comprised of eminent personalities including Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Israr Madani, Maulana Fazl Ali Haqqani, Tahmeed Jan Azhari, Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Tahiri, Asif Luqman Qazi, Maulana Rashid ul Haq, Ismail, and Mehboob Ahmad Ghazi.