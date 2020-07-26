UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Embassy Rejects Klaxon Story As Fabricated, Highly Irresponsible

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 02:50 PM

Chinese embassy rejects Klaxon story as fabricated, highly irresponsible

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The Embassy of China in Pakistan Sunday strongly opposed the fabricated Klaxon's story about China-Pakistan joint research on biological weapon.

"It is totally irresponsible, vicious-intentioned to smear China and Sino-Pak relations.

As a responsible nation, China always lives up to its obligations to BWC, (Biological Weapons Convention)," the Chinese embassy posted on its twitter account.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson earlier, trashed a news story appearing in 'Klaxon', an Australian news website, about China's Wuhan Laboratory conducting alleged covert operations in Pakistan as 'a politically motivated and fake story, composed of distortion of facts and fabrications that quote anonymous sources'.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office China Twitter Wuhan Sunday Weapon

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah explores reality of global exh ..

25 minutes ago

Tabreed announces AED224.30 million net profit in ..

55 minutes ago

Sharjah Rulers issues Decree-Law on &#039;Ruwad&#0 ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SSC’s forma ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Water and Electricity Company to develop ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 110 prisoners ahead o ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.