Chinese embassy rejects Klaxon story as fabricated, highly irresponsible

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The Embassy of China in Pakistan Sunday strongly opposed the fabricated Klaxon's story about China-Pakistan joint research on biological weapon.

"It is totally irresponsible, vicious-intentioned to smear China and Sino-Pak relations.

As a responsible nation, China always lives up to its obligations to BWC, (Biological Weapons Convention)," the Chinese embassy posted on its twitter account.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson earlier, trashed a news story appearing in 'Klaxon', an Australian news website, about China's Wuhan Laboratory conducting alleged covert operations in Pakistan as 'a politically motivated and fake story, composed of distortion of facts and fabrications that quote anonymous sources'.