Chinese Embassy Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Chinese Personnel
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM
The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack targeting a Chinese company bus
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack targeting a Chinese company bus.
Expressing profound sorrow for the victims and extending heartfelt sympathy to the affected families, the embassy affirmed its commitment to working closely with Pakistani authorities to manage the aftermath of the tragic incident, said a news statement issued by the Chinese embassy in Islamabad.
The attack occurred around 1 pm local time on March 26th, targeting a bus transporting staff member to Dasu Hydropower Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.
Regrettably, five Chinese citizens and one Pakistani citizen lost their lives in this senseless act of violence.
The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan have launched an emergency plan immediately, requesting the Pakistani side to thoroughly investigate the attack and severely punish the perpetrators.
Meanwhile, The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan are taking all necessary measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in Pakistan, and to ensure such incidents will not happen again.
The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan remind Chinese citizens, enterprises in Pakistan to pay close attention to the security situation, enhance security alerts, strengthen security measures, and make every effort to take safety precautions.
Recent Stories
Schools tasked to plant 3.8 mln saplings
Health minister for introducing advance facilities, market-based subjects in med ..
IHC seeks interior reply pertaining ban on "X"
CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing projects
Body found from canal
CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist attack on Naval base in Turbat
Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million on overpricing
Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC
Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms
Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for identification parade
Man killed in road mishap
Nisar Ahmed Khuhro for operation against dacoits, criminals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Schools tasked to plant 3.8 mln saplings5 minutes ago
-
Health minister for introducing advance facilities, market-based subjects in medical institutions5 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks interior reply pertaining ban on "X"5 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing projects10 minutes ago
-
Body found from canal10 minutes ago
-
CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist attack on Naval base in Turbat10 minutes ago
-
Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million on overpricing10 minutes ago
-
Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC10 minutes ago
-
Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms23 minutes ago
-
Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for identification parade23 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap23 minutes ago
-
Nisar Ahmed Khuhro for operation against dacoits, criminals36 minutes ago