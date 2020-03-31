UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Energy Engineer Group Donates 10,000 Masks To NTDC

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 10:09 PM

Chinese Energy Engineer Group donates 10,000 masks to NTDC

Chinese Energy Engineer Group, Jiangsu Power Design Institute Company Limited has donated 10,000 medical face masks for NTDC employees to keep them safe/protected from novel coronavirus while performing their duties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Chinese Energy Engineer Group, Jiangsu Power Design Institute Company Limited has donated 10,000 medical face masks for NTDC employees to keep them safe/protected from novel coronavirus while performing their duties.

In this regard a three-member Chinese delegation, led by Mr Xia Zhihao, handed over the masks to NTDC Deputy Managing Director Wajahat Saeed Rana here at NTDC House (National Transmission and Dispatch Company) on Tuesday.

The representatives of Chinese Energy Engineer Group said that they were confident that this donation would further strengthen NTDC`s efforts against COVID-19. Mr. Xia Zhihao said that efforts of Pakistan government to deal with the pandemic were very strong and impressive.

On this occasion, NTDC Deputy MD Wajahat Saeed Rana expressed his sincere thanks to the donor and said that with the help of its time tested friend, Pakistan would eventually win the war against the prevailing pandemic.

He said that major chunk of these face masks would be provided to Asset Management (Operations & Maintenance) and Project Delivery (Construction) departments. He said that in compliance of directives of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), NTDC Management had already issued advisory and precautionary measures to combat with corona virus. Social distancing of employees, provision of face masks, gloves and hand sanitizers had been assured at all offices. Moreover, all NTDC offices, grid stations and sites had also been disinfected through chemical spray in various parts of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Company All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

1 hour ago

UAE registers 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death: MoHA ..

2 hours ago

Law on strategic commodities stock complements cou ..

2 hours ago

OIC Rejects the Holding of Elections in the Occupi ..

2 hours ago

Huawei Releases Its 2019 Annual Report

2 hours ago

PCB confirms receiving Umar Akmal’s response

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.