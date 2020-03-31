Chinese Energy Engineer Group donates 10,000 masks to NTDC

Chinese Energy Engineer Group, Jiangsu Power Design Institute Company Limited has donated 10,000 medical face masks for NTDC employees to keep them safe/protected from novel coronavirus while performing their duties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Chinese Energy Engineer Group, Jiangsu Power Design Institute Company Limited has donated 10,000 medical face masks for NTDC employees to keep them safe/protected from novel coronavirus while performing their duties.

In this regard a three-member Chinese delegation, led by Mr Xia Zhihao, handed over the masks to NTDC Deputy Managing Director Wajahat Saeed Rana here at NTDC House (National Transmission and Dispatch Company) on Tuesday.

The representatives of Chinese Energy Engineer Group said that they were confident that this donation would further strengthen NTDC`s efforts against COVID-19. Mr. Xia Zhihao said that efforts of Pakistan government to deal with the pandemic were very strong and impressive.

On this occasion, NTDC Deputy MD Wajahat Saeed Rana expressed his sincere thanks to the donor and said that with the help of its time tested friend, Pakistan would eventually win the war against the prevailing pandemic.

He said that major chunk of these face masks would be provided to Asset Management (Operations & Maintenance) and Project Delivery (Construction) departments. He said that in compliance of directives of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), NTDC Management had already issued advisory and precautionary measures to combat with corona virus. Social distancing of employees, provision of face masks, gloves and hand sanitizers had been assured at all offices. Moreover, all NTDC offices, grid stations and sites had also been disinfected through chemical spray in various parts of the country.