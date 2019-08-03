UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Engineer Dies, Two Others Survived In Chitral

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 04:26 PM

Chinese engineer dies, two others survived in Chitral

A Chines mine engineer drowned in river in Mastuj area of upper Chitral and died on the spot while two others survived on Saturday

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :A Chines mine engineer drowned in river in Mastuj area of upper Chitral and died on the spot while two others survived on Saturday. According to SHO police station Mastuj, three Chinese engineers working for a Peshawar based private mining company were crossing a wooden bridge which was in very dilapidated condition at Chamrkun goal nullah.

The wooded ladders broke and they fell down into the river Gol area near Mastuj of upper Chitral, as result Mr Yu Cheng died on the spot while two others named Mr Jiangbao and Mr Lee Quan were rescued. The body of Mr Yu Cheng was fished out of the river and was shifted to Rural Health Center Mastuj for postmortem.

It is pertinent to note here that wooden bridges in Chitral are in very dilapidated condition which have not been repaired since British rule.

APP \378

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Station China Company Died Chitral Mastuj

Recent Stories

Efforts to shore up UK dam intensify ahead of stor ..

1 minute ago

Mozambique sets up Ebola screening at Malawi borde ..

1 minute ago

Four dead, several injured after powerful quake ro ..

1 minute ago

Partnership with ICBC will streamline ease of doin ..

28 minutes ago

Indian Army in violation of International Human la ..

2 minutes ago

ABC acquired by KFED-supported organisation Cirta ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.