Chinese engineer dies, two others survived in Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :A Chines mine engineer drowned in river in Mastuj area of upper Chitral and died on the spot while two others survived on Saturday. According to SHO police station Mastuj, three Chinese engineers working for a Peshawar based private mining company were crossing a wooden bridge which was in very dilapidated condition at Chamrkun goal nullah.

The wooded ladders broke and they fell down into the river Gol area near Mastuj of upper Chitral, as result Mr Yu Cheng died on the spot while two others named Mr Jiangbao and Mr Lee Quan were rescued. The body of Mr Yu Cheng was fished out of the river and was shifted to Rural Health Center Mastuj for postmortem.

It is pertinent to note here that wooden bridges in Chitral are in very dilapidated condition which have not been repaired since British rule.

