Chinese engineer was injured, two children were killed in Gwadar terror attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :A convoy of Chinese nationals comprising three Chinese vehicles with integral security details of Pakistan army and police contingent was targeted in a cowardly attack on East Bay Expressway in Gwadar in the evening.

The incident took place along the coastal road near a Fishermen Colony, said a press release issued by Ministry of Interior here Friday.

A young boy ran out of the colony once the convoy reached there to target Chinese vehicles. Fortunately, soldiers of Pakistan army in plain clothes employed as hang around security rushed to intercept the boy; who immediately, exploded himself about 15-20 meters away from the convoy.

Resultantly, a Chinese National got injured who was rushed to nearest Gwadar Hospital. Unfortunately, two innocent children playing nearby the incident site lost their precious lives while another two children who received critical injuries were rushed to the hospital.