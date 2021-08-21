UrduPoint.com

Chinese Engineer Was Injured, Two Children Were Killed In Gwadar Terror Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 12:37 AM

Chinese engineer was injured, two children were killed in Gwadar terror attack

A convoy of Chinese nationals comprising three Chinese vehicles with integral security details of Pakistan army and police contingent was targeted in a cowardly attack on East Bay Expressway in Gwadar in the evening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :A convoy of Chinese nationals comprising three Chinese vehicles with integral security details of Pakistan army and police contingent was targeted in a cowardly attack on East Bay Expressway in Gwadar in the evening.

The incident took place along the coastal road near a Fishermen Colony, said a press release issued by Ministry of Interior here Friday.

A young boy ran out of the colony once the convoy reached there to target Chinese vehicles. Fortunately, soldiers of Pakistan army in plain clothes employed as hang around security rushed to intercept the boy; who immediately, exploded himself about 15-20 meters away from the convoy.

Resultantly, a Chinese National got injured who was rushed to nearest Gwadar Hospital. Unfortunately, two innocent children playing nearby the incident site lost their precious lives while another two children who received critical injuries were rushed to the hospital.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Army Police China Vehicles Road Gwadar Young SITE From

Recent Stories

Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Proposes Convening P ..

Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Proposes Convening Political Advisers on Ukraine N ..

5 minutes ago
 EU Donates $47.9Mln to Fight COVID-19 in Latin Ame ..

EU Donates $47.9Mln to Fight COVID-19 in Latin America, Middle East, Asia, Carib ..

5 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Denies Seeking Reimbursement From T ..

US State Dept. Denies Seeking Reimbursement From Those Fleeing Afghanistan

32 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 10 more patients, infects 1,039 ot ..

COVID-19 claims 10 more patients, infects 1,039 others: CM Sindh

33 minutes ago
 Slovenia TV chief fired, sparks fresh media freedo ..

Slovenia TV chief fired, sparks fresh media freedom fears

33 minutes ago
 Scotland's pro-independence parties strike power-s ..

Scotland's pro-independence parties strike power-sharing deal

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.