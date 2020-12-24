UrduPoint.com
Chinese Engineers Partially Open Hazara Expressway E-35 Near Thakot

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Chinese engineers partially open Hazara Expressway E-35 near Thakot

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Chinese engineers on Thursday partly opened E-35 Hazara Motorway at Changal Batlo 15 kilometers ahead of Thakot, which was blocked on Wednesday due to landsliding.

According to the Hazara Motorway Police,Due to landsliding many vehicles carrying hundreds of passengers were stuck up at Changal Batlo.

The engineers have started clearing the debris late night after continues efforts partially opened the expressway for light vehicles.

The motorway police advised the people to inquire about the latest situation from its helpline 130 or get assistance from mobile application "Hamsafar" before traveling on E-35.

