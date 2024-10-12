Open Menu

Chinese Engineers' Security Beefed Up: SSP

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Chinese engineers' security beefed up: SSP

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehboob said that security of Chinese engineers has been beefed up by taking various measures including search operations in various localities in FIEDMC areas.

During a visit to FIEDMC areas here on Saturday, he checked security updates and directed the security incharge to take appropriate steps for making the security of Chinese more tight. In this connection, no negligence will be tolerated at any cost, he warned.

Meanwhile, the police along with Jawans of Elite Force, CTD and officials of special branch conducted a search operation in Chak No.159-RB and Khiyaban-e-Manzoor. They searched 62 houses thoroughly in addition to checking 18 vehicles and 115 people biometrically, a police spokesman said.

Related Topics

Police China Visit Vehicles (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

4 hours ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

11 hours ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

20 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

1 day ago
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

1 day ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

1 day ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

1 day ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

1 day ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

1 day ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan