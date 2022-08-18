UrduPoint.com

Chinese Enterprises Focus On Power Sector At Pakistan-Wuxi Investment Seminar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai Hussain Haider invited the Chinese enterprises from Wuxi City to join China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) flagship project and achieve win-win development

Pakistan was one of the earliest supporters of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and CPEC played a pivotal role in Pakistan's economic development.

We hope that more Wuxi enterprises can join China Pakistan Economic Corridor and achieve win-win development, he said while addressing the Pakistan Investment Promotion Seminar held in Wuxi City, Jiangsu province.

During the seminar, the consul general made a detailed presentation on Pakistan's business environment and incentives, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

As many as 22 companies from different sectors participated in the seminar. The textile industry, power supply policies and trade preferential agreements were the key focuses among Chinese investors.

Premier Autoparts, a local firm in Wuxi, shared its experiences of investing in Pakistan, stating that the local cost advantages and preferential policies made Pakistan a promising investment destination.

Zhao Jianjun, the Mayor of Wuxi Municipal People Government, met with the Consul General during his visit.

Both sides exchanged visions on promoting deeper bilateral trade and people-to-people cooperation. The mayor expressed his willingness for Wuxi and Lahore to become sister cities in the near future.

