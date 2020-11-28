UrduPoint.com
Chinese Envoy, Asim Bajwa Review Progress Of CPEC Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 03:09 PM

Chinese envoy, Asim Bajwa review progress of CPEC projects

The Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said he had a review of projects under the China Pakistan Economic Cooperation with CPEC Authority Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said he had a review of projects under the China Pakistan Economic Cooperation with CPEC Authority Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa.

"Had a comprehensive review of the CPEC cooperation and discussed the way forward with Asim Saleem Bajwa," the Chinese ambassador said in a tweet.

He said, he was "Impressed by the work of the CPEC Authority led by him [Asim Saleem]."In another tweet, the Chinese envoy said Dawood Wind Power Project-a part of CPEC, had been operating safely and smoothly for 1330 days from April 4, 2017 and was supplying green energy in favour of 100,000 Pakistani households, and reducing 122,000 tons of carbon emission per year.

