Chinese Envoy Assures Timely Completion Of CPEC Projects In KP, Visits KPBOIT

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 10:42 PM

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing Wednesday visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) and obtained briefing on potential fields of investment opportunities in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing Wednesday visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) and obtained briefing on potential fields of investment opportunities in the province.

The Chinese Ambassador showed great interest in hydel power, Oil & Gas, Mines & Minerals and Tourism sector of the province. He expressed keen interest in timely completion of CPEC projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ambassador also assured Chinese government's support in social and economic affairs of the province.

He also mentioned about importance about geographical location and hailed the rich social culture of the province. He also highlighted the significance about the Buddhist remains and Gandhara civilization of Takhtbahi and Mardan.

Vice Chairman KPBOIT, Faisal Saleem Rahman informed about KP Shinghai Conference to be held in China soon. The business community of province and Chambers of Commerce would be invited to attend the moot, he told.

The ambassador visited the KPBOIT on a special invitation extended to him by CEO, KPBOIT Hassan Daud Butt.

