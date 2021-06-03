Chinese envoy briefs FM on upcoming year long activities to celebrate 70th anniversary

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong Thursday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and briefed him about the upcoming events to celebrate 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong Thursday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and briefed him about the upcoming events to celebrate 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on China-Pakistan bilateral relations, CPEC, 70th anniversary of Pakistan-China ties and vaccine cooperation between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed satisfaction that both the countries had planned a series of events, spread over the entire year, to celebrate this historic milestone in a befitting manner.

The foreign minister underscored that Pakistan and China were iron brothers. He highlighted that, with joint efforts of successive generations and leadership, this relationship had transformed into 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.' Both countries needed to further expand this relationship to realize closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in New Era, he added.

The foreign minister appreciated China's consistent support to Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19.

He underlined that China's provision of vaccine had been instrumental in saving precious human lives and controlling the pandemic in Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi maintained that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a transformational project and it remained the government's number one priority.

Qureshi maintained that CPEC had contributed to Pakistan's national development and stressed that Pakistan remained committed to making CPEC a High-Quality Demonstration Project of BRI.

The Chinese ambassador underscored that inauguration of Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) was a major development.

He maintained that it would give more confidence to Chinese investors and companies.

He emphasized that, during the second phase of CPEC, both sides would jointly work on key areas of industrialization, agricultural cooperation, job creation and socio-economic development.

There was agreement on both sides to ensure expeditious completion of CPEC projects.