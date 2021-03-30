UrduPoint.com
Chinese Envoy Calls On Chief Of Army Staff

Tue 30th March 2021 | 11:06 PM

Ambassador of China Nong Rong Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Ambassador of China Nong Rong Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, progress on CPEC and regional security were discussed.

Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

The COAS thanked the dignitary for China's contribution towards fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan and said that Pakistan Army greatly valued its friendly relations with the China.

Director General Inter Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid was also present during the meeting.



