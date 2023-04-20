Chinese Envoy calls on CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :New Consul General of China in Karachi, Yang Yundong called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House on Thursday.

The chief minister welcoming the new consul general of China in Karachi said that the friendship between the two countries was founded by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Syed Murad Ali Shah told the new council general to consider Sindh as his second home. The provincial government and the people of the province value brotherly relations with the Chinese, he added.

The visiting consul general thanked the chief minister for his support and cooperation.