UrduPoint.com

Chinese Envoy Calls On CM Sindh

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Chinese Envoy calls on CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :New Consul General of China in Karachi, Yang Yundong called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House on Thursday.

The chief minister welcoming the new consul general of China in Karachi said that the friendship between the two countries was founded by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Syed Murad Ali Shah told the new council general to consider Sindh as his second home. The provincial government and the people of the province value brotherly relations with the Chinese, he added.

The visiting consul general thanked the chief minister for his support and cooperation.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto China Murad Ali Shah Government

Recent Stories

I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

7 hours ago
 CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defenc ..

CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministry’s plea for simult ..

15 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

16 hours ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.