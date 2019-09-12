UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Envoy Calls On Omar Ayub

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 08:20 PM

Chinese envoy calls on Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing Thursday called on Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan.

Matters relating to mutual interest especially on Pak-China cooperation in the energy sector were discussed during the meeting, said a press release.

Omar Ayub Khan told the ambassador that Pakistan was looking forward to further boost the existing relations between the two countries to new dimensions.

The minister said that example execution of energy projects under China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) has in fact encouraged other investors as well.

Omar Ayub said that Pakistan's energy sector was offering very good return on investment and fast emerging as a competitive market.

Related Topics

Pakistan China CPEC Market National University

