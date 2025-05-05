Open Menu

Chinese Envoy Calls On President Zardari; India-Pakistan Situation Discussed

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 10:10 AM

Chinese envoy calls on President Zardari; India-Pakistan situation discussed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan Jiang Zaidong on Monday called on President Asif Ali Zardari here.

In the meeting, they discussed matters of bilateral importance, with a particular focus on the ongoing situation between Pakistan and India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident.

President Zardari expressed concern over the recent irresponsible and aggressive rhetoric by the Indian government, saying that such actions threaten regional peace and stability.

The Chinese ambassador reaffirmed the enduring and time-tested friendship between China and Pakistan, describing the relationship as one of “ironclad brothers” who have always supported each other in challenging times.

He thanked President Zardari for sharing Pakistan’s perspective, and emphasized that China would always support Pakistan to achieve the common desire of both countries to secure peace and stability in South Asia.

The president conveyed his deep appreciation and gratitude to the Chinese government for its consistent support, which has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times.

