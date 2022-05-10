UrduPoint.com

Chinese Envoy Calls On Rana Sanullah

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2022 | 07:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Chinese Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Ms Pang Chunxue on Tuesday called on Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and discussed Pak-China bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interests.

The Chinese envoy congratulated Rana Sanaullah on taking charge as interior minister, said a news release.

The two sides discussed steps to ensure the security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan and further improve Pak-China relations. Pakistan and China also agreed to further expand bilateral relations and provide more visa facilities to the Chinese nationals.

Both sides agreed to further improve relations between the Interior Ministry and the Chinese Embassy, and to make the security of Chinese citizens foolproof.

Rana Sanaullah expressed grief over the loss of lives of Chinese nationals in the Karachi University terror incident. He said Pak-China relations were enjoying cordial relations, which were decades old.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif considered China as Pakistan's best and most reliable friend, he added. The coalition government under the leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif would take Pak-China relations to a new height, and no internal or external conspiracy would succeed to spoil the same, he said.

The minister assured that the culprits involved in the Karachi University terrorist incident would be awarded exemplary punishment.

He said the government was utilizing all available resources to ensure the effective safety and security of the Chinese nationals in Pakistan. A Foreign National Security Desk had been set up at the Interior Ministry in that regard.

Rana Sanaullah said foolproof security arrangements had been made for the Chinese nationals working on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. Coordination between the federation and the provinces was being made more effective to stop recurrence of terror incidents, he added.

Ms Pang Chunxue lauded the Pakistani Government for taking extraordinary care of the Chinese citizens. She said they wanted complete investigation into the Karachi terrorist incident and arresting of the real culprits involved in it.

She said Pak-China friendship was unprecedented and Chinese assistance in the development of Pakistan would continue.

Ms Pang Chunxue said CPEC was a symbol of Pak-China unprecedented friendship and cordial relations.

