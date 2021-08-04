UrduPoint.com

Chinese Envoy Congratulates New SAPM On CPEC

Wed 04th August 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong Wednesday congratulated Khalid Mansoor on becoming Special Assistant to Prime Minister on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) affairs.

Congratulations to Khalid Mansoor and looking forward to jointly promoting CPEC with high quality development, he said in a tweet.

He also paid special tribute to Lt. Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa for his contribution in advancing CPEC.

"Our cooperation will be valued, friendship cherished, and efforts recognized", he added.

