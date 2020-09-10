Chinese envoy enquires after health of Asif Ali Zardari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing Thursday visited Zardari House here and enquired after the health of the former president Asif Ali Zardari and invited him to China for his treatment.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Senator Sherry Rehman and Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla were also present on the occasion, said a party secretariat press release.

During the meeting, the ambassador said Pakistan Peoples Party and China had a relation since long. He also said that China totally supports Pakistani stance on Kashmir.

President Zardari said that China is a trusted friend of Pakistan and Pakistani people take pride in this friendship.

He said that both China and Pakistan suffered great human and financial losses due toCOVID-19.

Both the leaders discussed international and regional issues, as well as matters of mutual interest.