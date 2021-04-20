Chinese envoy lauds role of 'China Window' in promotion of Chinese culture

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong Tuesday lauded the role of Peshawar based Chinese information and cultural center 'China Window', in promotion of Chinese culture and assured for full support to the center.

"We will continue our support to this institution in future as well and hope that the China Window will also try to do its best in bringing the people from different schools of thought of both the countries closer to each other in future too," he remarked.

"We also acknowledge with appreciation the conduct of a prestigious ceremony to mark the 70th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relationships between the People's Republic of China and Pakistan," said Nong Rong.

He was talking to media representatives on the eve of his visit to China Window as well as the offices of the urdu Daily Kaswatti in Peshawar here. Some of the senior diplomats of the Islamabad based Chinese Embassy, prominent entrepreneurs and social figures of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides Chief Executive Officer of KP board of Investment Ehsan Daud Butt and Administrator of China Window Amjad Aziz Malik were also present on the occasion.

The Chinese envoy during his visit to China Window went round its various sections and galleries and appreciated the services of the administration.

He also watched a documentary on socio-economic uplift with keen interest. Nong Rong also cut a cake as a pleasant gesture of his visit to China Window. A traditional Kulah (turban) was presented to the ambassador on behalf of the China Window while Amjad Saleem Butt presented a preserved Markhor as a gift on behalf of Managing Director of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Corporation Junaid Khan.

Meanwhile, the Chinese ambassador also formally launched the Web Portal of China Window, signed the China Wall and also inked his remarks in the Visitor's book. "All this makes me truly impressed," he concluded.