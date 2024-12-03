Open Menu

Chinese Envoy Meets Bilawal Bhutto At Zardari House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 10:49 PM

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong met Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House in Islamabad on Tuesday afternoon

Chairman Bilawal and Ambassador Jiang Zaidong discussed enhancing bilateral relations, social and cultural cooperation, and matters of mutual interest.

Former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar also attended the meeting.

