Chinese envoy meets Bilawal Bhutto at Zardari House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong met Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House in Islamabad on Tuesday afternoon.

Chairman Bilawal and Ambassador Jiang Zaidong discussed enhancing bilateral relations, social and cultural cooperation, and matters of mutual interest.

Former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar also attended the meeting.