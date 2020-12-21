UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Envoy Meets COAS; Lauds Pakistan's Role For Regional Peace, Stability

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 09:00 PM

Chinese envoy meets COAS; lauds Pakistan's role for regional peace, stability

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters and appreciated Pakistan's role for peace and stability in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS, referring to the recent visit of Chinese defence minister to Pakistan, said it would further strengthen our time-tested relations with our 'Iron Brother', said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence cooperation and regional security situation including China Pakistan Economic Corridor during the meeting.

