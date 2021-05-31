Chinese envoy NAB chairman discuss mutual interest issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong Monday called on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, at NAB headquarters and discussed matters of mutual interest.

He was accompanied by Director of Political Section Wang Sheng Ji.

The chairman apprised them about NAB's 'Accountability for All' policy in order to eradicate corruption from Pakistan and efforts to nab the corrupt which were also lauded by reputable national and international organizations.

The envoy appreciated the NAB's efforts and both sides reiterated the cooperation in all areas to eradicate the menace of corruption.

The meeting was held in a very cordial atmosphere. The dignitaries discussed the issues related to mutual legal aid, United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) and training-based assistance for the capacity building.