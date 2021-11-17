UrduPoint.com

Chinese Envoy Offers Condolences To Sheikh Rashid On His Brother's Demise

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:21 PM

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of the elder brother of Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of the elder brother of Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

In a condolence message, he expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members of late Sheikh Rafiq Qamar. He also wished endurance for the entire family to bear this irreparable loss.

More Stories From Pakistan

