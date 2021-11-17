Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of the elder brother of Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

In a condolence message, he expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members of late Sheikh Rafiq Qamar. He also wished endurance for the entire family to bear this irreparable loss.