Chinese envoy offers cooperation to turn Islamabad into smart city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Nong Rong on Wednesday offered his country's cooperation for exploring initiatives to transform Islamabad into a smart city with introduction of automation, in supervision and management.

The envoy made the offer in a meeting with Capital Development Authority's (CDA) chairman, Aamer Ali Ahmed here.

The chairman briefed the Ambassador about the working of the organisation He acknowledged the cooperation received from China from time to time for the residents of Islamabad.

Nong Rong appreciated the commitment of the Federal apex agency to develop Islamabad and simultaneously preserve the environmental balance in the city.

Both the dignitaries also visited Pak-China friendship centre which is a landmark of cooperation of friendship between the two countries.