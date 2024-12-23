Chinese Envoy Presents Awards To Prominent Personalities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Friendship Award Ceremony 2024, organized by the Chinese Consulate in Lahore, was held at a local hotel. Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain attended the event. Secretary Industry and Commerce Dr. Ehsan Bhutta, Secretary for Transport Ahmad Javed Qazi, Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar, industrialists, columnists, and senior journalists were also present.
Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren presented Friendship Awards to Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, former interim Provincial Minister Aamir Mir, and others.
Speaking at the ceremony, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that the decades-old relationship between Pakistan and China would reach new heights. He highlighted that China has always stood by Pakistan in times of need, and their relationship continues to grow stronger with each passing moment.
Chaudhry Shafay Hussain also mentioned that the Chief Minister of Punjab had developed a Garment City in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, Sheikhupura, which will operate on solar energy. Chinese companies are investing in Punjab in sectors such as solar energy, textiles, agriculture, and lithium battery manufacturing.
He stated that an agreement with China's Aiko Solar Energy Company had already been signed to establish a solar panel manufacturing facility in Punjab. Additionally, a leading Chinese mobile phone company will set up a manufacturing plant in Faisalabad.
The minister further stated that during his recent visit to China, he held meetings with officials from several companies, including an electric vehicle manufacturing group, and many showed willingness to invest in various sectors in Punjab. Special Economic Zones in Punjab offer significant incentives for investors. He added that the first phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been successfully completed, and now the project is entering its second phase, which will be a game-changer.
Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren said that there is strong friendship between China and Pakistan .The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a prime example of friendship and trade cooperation between the two countries. He said the recent visit by a high-level delegation led by the Chief Minister of Punjab has further strengthened bilateral cooperation. The consul general appreciated the establishment of business facilitation centers in Punjab, which provide a one-window facility for investors, and expressed gratitude to the government for ensuring excellent security for Chinese investors.
Recent Stories
Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador
FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Persons with Licences issued in Dece ..
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sc ..
World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai International Sports Conference
CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program
UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers
Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?
UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action
EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban
Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club
UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festival
Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chinese envoy presents awards to prominent personalities1 minute ago
-
Private sector handed over cleanliness operations under outsourcing plan in Multan city2 minutes ago
-
Dolphin Squad foils carjacking2 minutes ago
-
20 arrested for placing bet on cockfight2 minutes ago
-
CPO distributes gifts among Christian officials2 minutes ago
-
Body found12 minutes ago
-
Kotri barrage canals to remain close for maintenance and K-IV project work12 minutes ago
-
Suthra Punjab program to set new trends in sanitation: Minister12 minutes ago
-
Wheat farmers informed about modern production techniques22 minutes ago
-
Minister Arora cuts Christmas cake22 minutes ago
-
Scientific models exhibition held22 minutes ago
-
Inter 2nd annual exam result on 27th22 minutes ago