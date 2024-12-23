Chinese envoy presents awards to prominent personalities

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Friendship Award Ceremony 2024, organized by the Chinese Consulate in Lahore, was held at a local hotel. Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain attended the event. Secretary Industry and Commerce Dr. Ehsan Bhutta, Secretary for Transport Ahmad Javed Qazi, Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar, industrialists, columnists, and senior journalists were also present.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren presented Friendship Awards to Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, former interim Provincial Minister Aamir Mir, and others.

Speaking at the ceremony, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that the decades-old relationship between Pakistan and China would reach new heights. He highlighted that China has always stood by Pakistan in times of need, and their relationship continues to grow stronger with each passing moment.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain also mentioned that the Chief Minister of Punjab had developed a Garment City in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, Sheikhupura, which will operate on solar energy. Chinese companies are investing in Punjab in sectors such as solar energy, textiles, agriculture, and lithium battery manufacturing.

He stated that an agreement with China's Aiko Solar Energy Company had already been signed to establish a solar panel manufacturing facility in Punjab. Additionally, a leading Chinese mobile phone company will set up a manufacturing plant in Faisalabad.

The minister further stated that during his recent visit to China, he held meetings with officials from several companies, including an electric vehicle manufacturing group, and many showed willingness to invest in various sectors in Punjab. Special Economic Zones in Punjab offer significant incentives for investors. He added that the first phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been successfully completed, and now the project is entering its second phase, which will be a game-changer.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren said that there is strong friendship between China and Pakistan .The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a prime example of friendship and trade cooperation between the two countries. He said the recent visit by a high-level delegation led by the Chief Minister of Punjab has further strengthened bilateral cooperation. The consul general appreciated the establishment of business facilitation centers in Punjab, which provide a one-window facility for investors, and expressed gratitude to the government for ensuring excellent security for Chinese investors.