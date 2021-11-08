Chinese envoy, PTA chairman discuss cooperation in field of ICTs

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong here on Monday called on Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) and discussed investment opportunities including enhanced cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies (ICTs).

"The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest ,investment opportunities including enhanced cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies (ICTs)", said a statement issued by the PTA.

The meeting also discussed opportunities in Pakistan's fast-growing telecom sector for the foreign investors.

The ambassador and chairman PTA agreed to further expand mutual collaboration for mutual benefit of both countries.