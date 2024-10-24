- Home
Chinese Envoy, SAPM Discuss Media's Role In Boosting CPEC Initiatives, Strengthening Bilateral Ties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 11:51 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Chinese Ambassador, Jiang Zaidong and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Digital Media, Fahd Haroon on Thursday held a productive meeting along with their respective teams following the successful visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang to Pakistan.
The meeting focused on the role of media and digital outreach in supporting key China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiatives.
Both the dignitaries highlighted opportunities to enhance trade, investment, and regional peace and security, as well as various areas of mutual interest that could further strengthen bilateral ties.
Fahd expressed appreciation for the ambassador’s kind invitation to China and reiterated the commitment to the enduring friendship between the two countries.
