UrduPoint.com

Chinese Envoy Shows Interest In Housing & Manufacturing Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Chinese envoy shows interest in housing & manufacturing sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong on Wednesday evinced keen interest in exploring investment opportunities in the country's housing and manufacturing sectors.

Federal Secretary Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani welcomed the commitment and interest of the envoy who was called on him here at his office, said a news release.

The secretary also extended his full support in this regard.

The emerging housing market in Pakistan came under discussion during the meeting.

Both the officials also discussed various bilateral matters including Pakistan-China long-standing relationship which was marked by cordiality and friendship.

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani highlighted that the relationship between the two countries had been transformed into 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership' with joint efforts of successive generations and leadership.

The Secretary requested Nong Rong to attend the upcoming first International Housing Expo-2022. The envoy extended his support in that regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Market Housing

Recent Stories

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt perform Umrah

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt perform Umrah

1 hour ago
 PPP leader expresses solidarity with protesting

PPP leader expresses solidarity with protesting

1 hour ago
 “Collaborative effort to provide basic life supp ..

“Collaborative effort to provide basic life support to flood victims”

1 hour ago
 Ashtar Ausaf resigns as AGP due to health issues: ..

Ashtar Ausaf resigns as AGP due to health issues: Sources

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Ireland: Schedule for women series announce ..

Pak Vs Ireland: Schedule for women series announced

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan granted protective bail in prohibited f ..

Imran Khan granted protective bail in prohibited funding case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.